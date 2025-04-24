Raw material challenge for steel, we still depend on import, says Modi at India Steel 2025; pitches for strengthening global partnerships.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:35 IST
Raw material challenge for steel, we still depend on import, says Modi at India Steel 2025; pitches for strengthening global partnerships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenya Strengthens UHC with Global Partnerships and Focus on Equity
WMO Expands Global Partnerships to Address Climate and Weather Challenges
Africa Must Chart Its Own Future—AfDB’s Adesina Urges Self-Reliance, Innovation
India's March Towards Self-Reliance in Defence
India's Defence Ambitions: A Roadmap to Self-Reliance