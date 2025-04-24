Pakistan 'rejects' Indian decision to suspend Indus Water Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, says it's lifeline for 240 mn Pakistanis.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:23 IST
Pakistan 'rejects' Indian decision to suspend Indus Water Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, says it's lifeline for 240 mn Pakistanis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Mumbai Terror Attacker's Extradition: The Path to Justice
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Papua New Guinea's Economic Growth to Moderate Amid Challenges and Geopolitical Risks
Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused