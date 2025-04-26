In present political atmosphere, the idea is to crush opposition and compromise media, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In present political atmosphere, the idea is to crush opposition and compromise media, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Fall of Democracy? Hong Kong's Political Landscape in Crisis
Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Constitutional Protection as Safeguard for Democracy
Akhilesh Yadav Champions the Constitution’s Role in Safeguarding Democracy
Cuban Dissident Serves Hope: Ferrer's Fight for Democracy Through Soup
Tributes to Ambedkar: A Beacon of Equality and Democracy