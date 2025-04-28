Twenty-four Naxalites, including 14 with total bounty of Rs 28.50 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:24 IST
