Israel's domestic security chief says he will step down in June, defusing battle with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
