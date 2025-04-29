PM Modi congratulates Mark J Carney on his election as prime minister of Canada and to Liberal Party on their victory.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi congratulates Mark J Carney on his election as prime minister of Canada and to Liberal Party on their victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Upholds Siddaramaiah's Election Victory
Liberal Party on Track for Historic Fourth Term Amidst Political Tension
Johan Pehrson Steps Down: Leadership Shift in Sweden's Liberal Party
Swedish Liberal Party Leader Johan Pehrson Announces Resignation Plans
Johan Pehrson Resigns: A New Chapter for the Swedish Liberal Party