Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, government schools: CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, government schools: CM Rekha Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI tool tracks learning engagement in STEAM education
AICTE's Bold Move: AI to Revolutionize Technical Education
India's New Gas Meter Rules: A Step Towards Transparency and Global Standards
New Regulations to Ensure Accuracy in Gas Metering
UNESCO and Rwanda Expand Genocide Memorial Education to Preserve Memory