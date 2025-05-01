University of Western Australia approaches UGC to establish multiple branch campuses across India with hub in Mumbai: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
University of Western Australia approaches UGC to establish multiple branch campuses across India with hub in Mumbai: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Arms Initiative: Boosting Exports with Global Ambitions
Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Global Cooperation
U.S. Judge Halts Student Visa Revocation for Indian Student
ID-PRIVACY: Revolutionizing Digital Trust with India's First AI-Powered Privacy Suite
QpiAI Unveils India's Most Powerful Quantum Computer