INS Vikrant: A Symbol of India's Defense Self-Reliance

An exhibition showcasing a scale model of INS Vikrant, India's maiden indigenously built aircraft carrier, was unveiled at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Thursday.

Former Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (retd) inaugurated the exhibit, accompanied by Ashwani Lohani, director of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML), according to the Culture Ministry.

The display spotlights INS Vikrant's role in bolstering the nation's defense and maritime security, reflecting a milestone in India's quest for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with over 76% indigenous content.

(With inputs from agencies.)