INS Vikrant: A Symbol of India's Defense Self-Reliance

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated an exhibition featuring a scale model of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier. The event underscores the strategic importance of the ship in strengthening national defense and fostering self-reliance in maritime security, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:15 IST
An exhibition showcasing a scale model of INS Vikrant, India's maiden indigenously built aircraft carrier, was unveiled at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Thursday.

Former Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (retd) inaugurated the exhibit, accompanied by Ashwani Lohani, director of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML), according to the Culture Ministry.

The display spotlights INS Vikrant's role in bolstering the nation's defense and maritime security, reflecting a milestone in India's quest for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with over 76% indigenous content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

