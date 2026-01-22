INS Vikrant: A Symbol of India's Defense Self-Reliance
The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated an exhibition featuring a scale model of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier. The event underscores the strategic importance of the ship in strengthening national defense and fostering self-reliance in maritime security, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
An exhibition showcasing a scale model of INS Vikrant, India's maiden indigenously built aircraft carrier, was unveiled at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Thursday.
Former Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (retd) inaugurated the exhibit, accompanied by Ashwani Lohani, director of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML), according to the Culture Ministry.
The display spotlights INS Vikrant's role in bolstering the nation's defense and maritime security, reflecting a milestone in India's quest for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with over 76% indigenous content.
