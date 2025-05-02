Three children, one woman die after house collapses in Delhi's Najafgarh following heavy rains in city: Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:45 IST
- Country:
- India
