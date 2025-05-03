Four persons dead, many injured in stampede at temple festival in Shirgao village of North Goa: Official.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 07:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
