Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on track to win second three-year term, reports AP quoting early results.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

