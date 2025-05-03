Voting ends in Singapore's general election, closely watched for ruling party's margin of victory, reports AP.
PTI | Singapore | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:34 IST
Voting ends in Singapore's general election, closely watched for ruling party's margin of victory, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CPI(M) and DMK: Strengthening Ties in Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape
Singapore's Political Landscape: General Election 2023
Canada's Political Landscape: Mark Carney's Minority Government
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Resigns: A New Chapter in South Korea's Political Landscape
Corruption Allegations Rock Kerala's Political Landscape