SC asks Mumbai CP to serve notice on influencers to ensure their presence in courts failing which coercive action will be taken.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Mumbai CP to serve notice on influencers to ensure their presence in courts failing which coercive action will be taken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Demand for Justice and Accountability in Mustafabad Tragedy
Call for Accountability: Palestinian Red Crescent Demands Justice
Power Finance Corporation Pursues Legal Action Against Gensol Engineering Over Pending Dues
Karnataka CM Urges Legal Action in Road Rage Incident Involving IAF Officer
IMF Urges Pakistan's Federal Budget Overhaul: A Push for Provincial Accountability