Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders 20% cut to the number of four-star military officers, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:35 IST
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders 20% cut to the number of four-star military officers, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defense
- Secretary
- Pete Hegseth
- military
- reduction
- four-star
- officers
- reform
- modernization
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Government's Major Administrative Overhaul: 33 IAS and 3 IPS Officers Transferred
Crackdown on Corruption: Two Officers Nabbed in Chhattisgarh
Smart Cities Mission Drives Crime Reduction and Air Quality Improvement, Reports SBI
U.S. Tariff Reduction Aims to Ease China Tensions
Delhi High Court Urges Action on Housing for Judicial Officers