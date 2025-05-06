Godhra train burning: SC cites rules, says 3-judge bench has to hear appeals if death penalty is awarded or confirmed by HCs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:44 IST
