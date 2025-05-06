Cong indulging in politics at a time when country stands with PM Modi in fight against terror, alleges Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong indulging in politics at a time when country stands with PM Modi in fight against terror, alleges Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Babulal Marandi
- terror
- politics
- Jharkhand
- BJP
- Congress
- PM Modi
- India
- solidarity
- accusation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Advocates for Modernization in Policymaking on Civil Services Day
BJP Fields Iqbal Singh in Delhi Mayoral Race as AAP Withdraws
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Overseas Remarks on Election Commission
PM Modi Champions 'Naagrik Devo Bhava': A Call for Citizen-Centric Governance
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP MP for Remarks on Former CEC