Drones sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat: Defence sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Drones sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat: Defence sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Hero Guides Tourists to Safety Amidst Terror
Maharashtra Govt Ensures Safe Return of Tourists After Kashmir Attack
Destruction in Jammu and Kashmir: Explosives Turned Homes of Terrorists to Rubble
High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations
Indian Army Pays Tribute Amidst Escalating Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir