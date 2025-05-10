Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders: Army.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders: Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in J-K: Sources.
High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations
Security Tensions Surge in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Fierce Gunfights
Ex-Air Chief Advocates Renewed Military Action Against Pakistan
Uttarakhand Police Amplifies Security for Chardham Yatra 2025 Amid Broader Safety Measures