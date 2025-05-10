We will thwart enemy designs, says Indian Army.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:04 IST
- Country:
- India
We will thwart enemy designs, says Indian Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republicans Unveil $150 Billion Defense Boost with Focus on Golden Dome Shield
High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations
Security Tensions Surge in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Fierce Gunfights
Uttarakhand Police Amplifies Security for Chardham Yatra 2025 Amid Broader Safety Measures
Heightened Security and Diplomatic Measures: India's Response to Pahalgam Attack