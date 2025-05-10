India has decided any future act of terror will be considered an act of war against country and will be responded accordingly: Govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
