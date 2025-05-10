There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place: Govt sources on Indo-Pak ceasefire.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
There is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place: Govt sources on Indo-Pak ceasefire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- ceasefire
- dialogue
- talks
- government
- agreement
- clarification
- speculation
- bilateral
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance
U.S., Japan, and South Korea Seek Trade Harmony in Productive Talks
Yen, Wages, and Trade: Japan Faces Pressure in Bilateral Finance Talks
Nuclear Diplomacy Dance: US-Iran Talks in Focus
Nuclear Deal or No Deal: Iran and U.S. Head to Critical Talks in Oman