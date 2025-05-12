Pakistan pleaded with us to stop attacks but we considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan pleaded with us to stop attacks but we considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- Narendra Modi
- diplomacy
- attacks
- negotiations
- stability
- peace
- misadventure
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Stays Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty and Trade Negotiations
French Justice Strikes: Arrests Made in Shocking Prison Attacks
China's Market Standoff: Stability Amid Trade Uncertainty
IAEA Talks in Iran: A New Chapter in Nuclear Negotiations
Stalemate in Negotiations: Russia and Ukraine Await a Breakthrough