Trump says he hopes Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords and recognise Israel 'in your own time', reports AP.
PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:37 IST
Trump says he hopes Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords and recognise Israel 'in your own time', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mon Mothma's Chaotic Dance: Revolution Amidst Diplomacy
Trump's Michigan Tour: Defense, Diplomacy, and Economic Challenges
Cultural Diplomacy in Question: Javed Akhtar on India-Pakistan Artist Engagement
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran Engages E3 in Crucial Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rome Set for Key US-Iran Nuclear Talks