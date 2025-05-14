Govt has not used the word 'ceasefire' with Pakistan anywhere, opposition should refrain from making unnecessary, unwarranted comments: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
