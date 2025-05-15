Imports rise 19.12 pc to USD 64.91 bn in April as against USD 54.49 bn in same month last year: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
