NYC mayor says 19 people injured, 4 seriously, when Mexican tall ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 08:40 IST
NYC mayor says 19 people injured, 4 seriously, when Mexican tall ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman dies when a bomb she is carrying explodes in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, police say, reports AP.
Voting ends in Singapore's general election, closely watched for ruling party's margin of victory, reports AP.
Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat, reports AP.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on track to win second three-year term, reports AP quoting early results.
A sample count of votes indicates Singapore's People's Action Party has won another landslide, election department says, reports AP.