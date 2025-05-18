FBI identifies California man as the person responsible for the explosion of a Palm Springs fertility clinic, reports AP.
PTI | Palmsprings | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:01 IST
FBI identifies California man as the person responsible for the explosion of a Palm Springs fertility clinic, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NHRC Demands Action: Bhopal Assault Case Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Death of Bareilly Constable Sparks Investigation
Bhopal Outrage: Hunt for Last Suspect in Student Assault Case Intensifies
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations
Delhi Businessman's Nighttime Close Call: Investigation Underway