Remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC directs MP DGP to form SIT headed by IG rank officer by 10 am Tuesday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: SC directs MP DGP to form SIT headed by IG rank officer by 10 am Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NHRC Demands Action: Bhopal Assault Case Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Death of Bareilly Constable Sparks Investigation
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations
Delhi Businessman's Nighttime Close Call: Investigation Underway
Phones Smuggled into Kannur Jail Prompt Investigation