Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expands five month-old cabinet; NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal sworn in as minister.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expands five month-old cabinet; NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal sworn in as minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reservoir Expansion Fuels Water Tensions in Kashmir
Netskope's Expansion in SAARC: Leveraging Advanced Security & Networking
Gwalior Restaurant Ruckus: Minister Patel Dismisses Allegations
UP Minister and BJP Leaders Criticize Jamiat Chief Over Indus Water Treaty Remarks
Israeli ministers have approved plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, AP reports citing 2 officials.