Waqf case: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, others opposed to Waqf Law, say there cannot be any piecemeal hearing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf case: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, others opposed to Waqf Law, say there cannot be any piecemeal hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- law
- Kapil Sibal
- legal case
- hearing
- advocate
- judgment
- justice
- public interest
- litigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Hearing on Waqf Amendment Act: AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Intensifies
Gandhi Advocates Strong India-US Trade Negotiations
Mehbooba Mufti Advocates Trust and Condemns 'Summon' Culture in Kashmir
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Advocates for Farmers Amidst Andhra Pradesh Crises
EU Advocates Greenland's Autonomy Amid U.S. Interests