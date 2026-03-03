Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Advocates for Unblocking Media in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized the J&K government's media censorship, urging for press freedom restoration. Sajad Lone, another political leader, stressed the importance of credible media, warning against the silencing of verified platforms. Both leaders emphasize the detrimental impact of censorship on democracy.

Updated: 03-03-2026 19:54 IST
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has called for an immediate halt to media censorship in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the importance of press freedom and democratic rights. Her statements come in the wake of restrictions on key media outlets like Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Life.

Concurrently, Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference and MLA for Handwara, has appealed to the authorities to unblock social media handles of major media houses. Lone emphasized that these institutions are responsible voices in the digital space, and their absence could leave a void filled by unverified sources.

Lone described the censorship as counterproductive, advocating for a reassessment of the decision to ensure the presence of balanced and credible media, which he deems vital for a healthy democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

