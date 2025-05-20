BJP wants money and resources to go select rich people, while Cong wants money to go to poor: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP wants money and resources to go select rich people, while Cong wants money to go to poor: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Launches Comprehensive Census for Scheduled Castes
Karnataka Begins Comprehensive Enumeration of Scheduled Castes
Karnataka Undertakes Comprehensive Caste Census for Scheduled Castes
Karnataka's Crescendo: Sonu Nigam's Controversial Concert Remark Sparks Outrage
Karnataka Film Chamber's Strife with Sonu Nigam