Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists during search operation in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists during search operation in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woman killed in Pakistani mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district: Officials.
Tensions Escalate: Cross-Border Shelling Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Prepared for Border Tensions
Seven dead, 38 injured as Pakistan Army pounds civilian areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.