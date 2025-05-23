IndiGo Delhi-Srinagar flight crew's request to enter Pak airspace to avoid turbulence rejected on Wed: DGCA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:04 IST
IndiGo Delhi-Srinagar flight crew's request to enter Pak airspace to avoid turbulence rejected on Wed: DGCA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- Delhi-Srinagar
- flight
- turbulence
- DGCA
- Pakistan
- airspace
- safety
- aviation
- weather
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: U.S. Engages in India-Pakistan Tensions
Call for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Rise: US Monitors India-Pakistan Conflict Closely
UK Parliament Urges Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India's Precision Strikes Decimate Key Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan