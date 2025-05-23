India's forex reserves decline by USD 4.88 billion to USD 685.72 billion for the week ended May 16, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
