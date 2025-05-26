Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
PTI | Littleriver | Updated: 26-05-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 08:23 IST
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations
Tragedy Strikes: Milwaukee Apartment Fire Leaves Community Reeling
Tragic Losses: Three Mysterious Deaths Shock Community
Police Save Teen from Trafficker's Trap
Assam Police Seizes Massive Foreign Cigarette Haul in Guwahati