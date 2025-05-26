Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014: Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
PTI | Dahod | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014: Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Prime Minister
- Gujarat
- Dahod
- Leadership
- Anniversary
- 2014
- Rally
- India
- Politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Renewable Energy Leadership: A Beacon for Asia
Sunny Joseph Takes Helm as KPCC President Amid Leadership Overhaul
Leadership Shift at Solar Energy Corporation Amid Controversy
Leadership Shake-Up at Gensol Engineering Amid SEBI Order
Leadership Shuffle at SECI: Santosh Kumar Sarangi Takes Charge