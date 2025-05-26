Maharashtra will play major role in fulfilling PM Modi’s resolve to have Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047: Amit Shah.
PTI | Nanded | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra will play major role in fulfilling PM Modi's resolve to have Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Starmer's Bold Move: Slashing Net Migration for Economic Growth
UK Pension Funds Commit £50 Billion to Boost Economic Growth
India's Inflation Hits Four-Year Low, Sparks Optimism for Economic Growth
Bamboo Boom: Mizoram's New Processing Unit Sparks Economic Growth
Sterling's Surge: Economic Growth Defies Forecasts