Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism; this is very dangerous for the world, says PM Modi at rally in Gujarat.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
