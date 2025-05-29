PM Modi lays foundation stone for city gas distribution project in West Bengal's Alipurduar.
PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi lays foundation stone for city gas distribution project in West Bengal's Alipurduar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MTAR Technologies Secures ₹34 Crore Orders in Clean Energy and Aerospace
UAE's Commitment to Families: A Pillar of Sustainable Development
Brazil Balances Oil Exploration and Clean Energy Transition
KEC International Lands Rs 1,133 Crore T&D Projects Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure
Netherlands Pledges EUR 34M to UNDP to Boost Global Sustainable Developments