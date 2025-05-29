Selfish politics of ruling party in Bengal stripping poor people of their rightful entitlements, claims PM Modi.
PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Selfish politics of ruling party in Bengal stripping poor people of their rightful entitlements, claims PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- PM Modi
- politics
- selfish
- entitlements
- poor
- deprivation
- ruling party
- social welfare
- vulnerable
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response
No pressure on star kids after first film, says Tusshar Kapoor
CBI likely to question senior management of Shapoorji Pollonji in connection with bribery case
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Launches 'The Dualis' Luxury Housing in Gurugram
Guneet Monga Kapoor Elevates Women Producers with WIF India's Cannes Debut