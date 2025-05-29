No one can forget atrocities by Pak army in erstwhile East Pakistan and terror it had unleashed there: PM Modi at Bengal rally.
PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
No one can forget atrocities by Pak army in erstwhile East Pakistan and terror it had unleashed there: PM Modi at Bengal rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cuba's Counterterrorism Cooperation Under Scrutiny
India's Unyielding Stance: Defeating Terror and Safeguarding Sovereignty
Operation Sindoor: A New Dawn in India's Counter-Terrorism Strategy
Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to Operation Sindoor's Success Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Blow Against Terrorism