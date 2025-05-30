I salute BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz , who was killed in Pakistani firing in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
PTI | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
I salute BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz , who was killed in Pakistani firing in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Intense Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Forests
Rajnath Singh Delivers Global Message to Jammu and Kashmir, Questions Nuclear Safety in Pakistan
Farooq Abdullah Advocates Patience for Jammu and Kashmir's Transformation