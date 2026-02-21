Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Celebratory Firing Turns Fatal

A wedding celebration in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area turned tragic when Sunil Yadav, 50, was fatally wounded by a bullet during celebratory gunfire. The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. during a relative's nuptials, police reported. Yadav, a resident of Chandganj, was attending the wedding when the unfortunate mishap occurred.

Authorities identified Shashwat Singh as the alleged shooter who fled the scene immediately after the incident. Despite the lack of a formal complaint from the deceased's family, police have launched an investigation. Two special teams have been assembled by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) to expedite Singh's arrest.

Efforts are underway as raids are being conducted at Singh's potential hideouts. The police assured further legal proceedings once a formal complaint is lodged. Meanwhile, Yadav's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which will aid in advancing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)