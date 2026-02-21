Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Celebratory Firing Turns Fatal

In Lucknow, a 50-year-old man named Sunil Yadav was killed by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect, Shashwat Singh, who allegedly fired the shots. Investigations are ongoing as police await a formal complaint from the victim’s family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:17 IST
A wedding celebration in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area turned tragic when Sunil Yadav, 50, was fatally wounded by a bullet during celebratory gunfire. The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. during a relative's nuptials, police reported. Yadav, a resident of Chandganj, was attending the wedding when the unfortunate mishap occurred.

Authorities identified Shashwat Singh as the alleged shooter who fled the scene immediately after the incident. Despite the lack of a formal complaint from the deceased's family, police have launched an investigation. Two special teams have been assembled by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) to expedite Singh's arrest.

Efforts are underway as raids are being conducted at Singh's potential hideouts. The police assured further legal proceedings once a formal complaint is lodged. Meanwhile, Yadav's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which will aid in advancing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

