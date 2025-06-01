DMK sets target of enrolling as members at least 30 per cent voters covered in every polling station.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
