SC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh on plea by two journalists who were allegedly beaten up in police station for reporting on sand mafia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
