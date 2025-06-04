Karnataka govt's responsibility was to provide security, rest cricket association had to handle: CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:26 IST
