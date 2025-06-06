Pahalgam incident was attack on 'insaniyat and Kashmiriyat'; aimed at triggering riots in India: PM Modi in Katra rally.
PTI | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Pahalgam incident was attack on 'insaniyat and Kashmiriyat'; aimed at triggering riots in India: PM Modi in Katra rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- Kashmir
- Modi
- communal riots
- Katra rally
- India
- insaniyat
- Kashmiriyat
- unity
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: India and Pakistan Expel Officials Amid Espionage Allegations
Indian ‘chai’ at special event hosted by India at UN to mark International Tea Day
India's All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission
Global Outreach: India’s Unified Stand Against Terrorism