Delhi court acquits ex-coal secy H C Gupta, ex-joint secy (coal) K S Kropha, then director K C Samaria in coal scam case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court acquits ex-coal secy H C Gupta, ex-joint secy (coal) K S Kropha, then director K C Samaria in coal scam case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teachers Seek Legal Reinforcement Amidst Mass Job Loss
PTI Urges Swift Justice for Imran Khan Amid Protests and Legal Battles
Justice Served: POCSO Courts Deliver 20-Year Sentences in Heinous Rape Cases
Political Tensions Escalate as ED Pursues National Herald Case
Odisha Monitors Fresh COVID-19 Case Amid Mild Strains